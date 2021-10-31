President Ramaphosa: Every vote counts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says citizens have the power to make local government stronger through their vote.

He was addressing the nation in a recorded message ahead of the Local Government Elections, which will be held on Monday.

South Africans will head to the polls tomorrow in what the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called the most contested Local Government Elections in history.

“Local Government Elections are about the issues that matter to all of us: housing, electricity, water, sanitation and decent roads. We all want to get better services.

“We all want to have decent, sustainable work. We all want to see our businesses grow and for our communities to thrive. This can only happen if local government is strong,” President Ramaphosa said.

He called on each South African to exercise their “constitutional responsibility as a citizen to build our democracy” through casting their ballot.

“I call on each and every South African who is registered… to go out [on Monday] and vote for the candidate and the party of your choice. Your vote counts. Every single vote counts.

“With your vote, you are building a better South Africa, a South Africa with strong, well run and effective municipalities that can improve the lives of every citizen,” he said.

The President said voting is not the only way South Africans can make a difference.

“You can also make a difference by visiting one of the hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination stations that will be in operation at voting stations around the country,” President Ramaphosa said.

Voting stations are expected to open at 7am to 9pm on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za