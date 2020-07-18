President Ramaphosa engages children on Mandela Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged children to cultivate a love of reading while also urging them to subscribe to good values.

The President said this during a virtual book reading session with children of Ikageng Orphanage, which is based in Orlando West.

”It’s important to know what Nelson Mandela’s thoughts were because he loved children. If he had still been alive, he would have been there with you,” said President Ramaphosa on Saturday.

In his Mandela Day session with children from the orphanage, the President spoke of the former President’s love for children.

” One of the things that he said that was wonderful was that young people throughout the world are determined to grow a new world of happiness and hope in their lifetime.”

President Ramaphosa also encouraged young people to attain the highest level of education they possibly can.

“To him [Mandela] education was what would unlock a better life for young people. He said education is an important weapon to prepare children for their future roles as leaders of the community.”

“Young people must attaint the highest education possible so that they can represent us well in the future as future leaders,” said the President.

Touching on Tata Madiba’s love of reading, the President said reading can contribute to a brighter future.

“You become educated not only by what you are taught in the classroom, but also by what you teach yourself on an ongoing basis as you broaden your knowledge by reading. Fall in love with books, explore the world through reading.”

As many around the world are commemorating what would have been Mandela’s 102nd birthday, President Ramaphosa encouraged children to believe in themselves.

“Madiba was one of the wisest leaders that our country has ever produced. He was one of the wisest leaders that the world has ever seen. He got to that level through immersing himself in books. He also knew that we do have difficulties in our lives but he said we must never lose hope.”

Believe in yourself as Madiba believed in himself, focus on the future that you want to have no matter what the difficulties are. If you are armed with education, the ability to seek knowledge and to be hungry for knowledge and if in the end you subscribe to the important values in our lives as a people you will go far,” he said. –SAnews.gov.za