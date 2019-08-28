President Ramaphosa to engage with Nissan Global

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in a Japan-South Africa Business Forum at the Nissan Global Headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

This engagement by the President forms part of his working visit to Japan, where he arrived on Tuesday to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

President Ramaphosa will utilise the business engagement to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country’s efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment.

More than 140 Japanese companies have an investment footprint in South Africa totalling more than R90 billion.

The government of Japan as well as the country’s corporate sector view South Africa as a strategic partner on the African continent and within the context of the programmes and activities of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII). – SAnews.gov.za