President Ramaphosa deploys 800 SANDF members to protect Eskom power stations

Sunday, May 7, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.

The President has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, in writing.

According to the statement released on Saturday, the soldiers work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Republic of South Africa under Operation Prosper.

“Members of the SANDF employed will assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations around the country where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity.”

The deployment is from 17 April 2023 to 17 October 2023.

Previously, the Presidency said 2 700 members of the SANDF were employed to assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations under Operation Prosper from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023.

“The current employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.”

Meanwhile, the expenditure expected to be incurred for this exercise is over R146 million. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

R8.75bn for transport infrastructure projects in Gauteng

4353 Views
23 May 2022

President Ramaphosa deploys 800 SANDF members to protect Eskom power stations

1214 Views
07 May 2023

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

113653 Views
19 Jul 2022

COVID-19 global health emergency over, but pandemic not over – Health

1121 Views
07 May 2023

SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

7356 Views
18 Apr 2023

Gordhan corrects ‘false’ assertions about Public Enterprises work

947 Views
07 May 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter