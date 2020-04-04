President Ramaphosa chairs virtual PCC meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this morning chairing a virtual Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting from his private residence in Johannesburg.

“The virtual meeting takes place during the 21-day National Lockdown, where citizens are expected to stay at home to curb the spread of Coronavirus,” said the Presidency on Saturday morning.

Co-chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza and comprising Ministers, Premiers and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the meeting is discussing progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide, national and provincial responses, as well as a strategy towards economic recovery.

To date, South Africa has 1 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths, and two deaths still to be confirmed.

South Africa is rolling out a campaign of deploying over 10 000 field workers to conduct COVID-19 testing in communities. Provinces are also supporting the most vulnerable citizens with the provision of groceries and essentials.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has officially launched 67 mobile sampling and testing units to be deployed nationwide to all districts and metropolitan municipalities.

The Health Department is also procuring rapid test kits to allow for faster results. – SAnews.gov.za