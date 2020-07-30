President Ramaphosa to chair virtual PICC meeting

Thursday, July 30, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission Council (PICCC) for the 6th Administration.

The PICCC brings together Cabinet Ministers, Premiers, Mayors and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) in discussions and planning on the country's infrastructure objectives.

This meeting will outline the Council’s objectives and expected outcomes for the 6th Administration.

The meeting will also deliberate on progress made following the recently held Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium infrastructure and South Africa's infrastructure investment plan. – SAnews.gov.za

