President Ramaphosa to chair virtual AU bureau meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Chairperson, convene the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, will assess the situation on the continent in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19.

At the meeting, the AU Commission Chairperson, Mousa Faki Mahamat and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Dr John Nkengasong, will provide an update on the successes and challenges of the continent’s efforts against the pandemic.

The AU has adopted a joint continental strategy for the COVID-19 outbreak and has, through the Africa CDC, established a task force to coordinate the efforts of member States and partners to ensure synergy and minimise duplication. – SAnews.gov.za