President Ramaphosa to attend SADC Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 39th Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government in Tanzania next week.

“The SADC Summit is also expected to deliberate on wide-ranging issues, including implementation of the region's operational plans and priority programmes such as industrialisation, trade, infrastructure development, establishment of a regional parliament, and consolidation of peace and security in the region,” Cabinet said on Thursday.

The two-day meeting will get underway on Saturday.

During the summit, Tanzanian President John Magufuli will take over the chairpersonship of SADC from his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob.

Mozambique Accord

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also welcomed the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique which was attended by President Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated in the signing of an agreement on definitive cessation of military hostilities on 1 August 2019.

“Cabinet welcomes the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique as a sign of solidarity with the people of Mozambique, and in support of peace and stability in the country,” said Cabinet.

Cabinet further added that South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle. – SAnews.gov.za