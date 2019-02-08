President Ramaphosa to attend the 32nd AU Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be leading the South African delegation to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 32nd Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) later today.

The four-day summit, which starts on Friday, will be held under the theme: “The Year of Refugees, Returnees and International Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

The theme presents an opportunity to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa, the Presidency said on Friday.

The summit is also expected to deliberate on the institutional reform and financing of the continental body; peace and security on the continent and developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Presidency said South Africa intends to submit its Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area during the summit.

Negotiations for a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific developing countries and the European Union Post-2020 will also feature on the meeting’s agenda.

AU leaders will also elect the Chairperson of the AU for 2020 – a position that will rotate to the Southern Region.

There will also be the election of five members of the AU Peace and Security Council; the appointment of one member of the AU Commission on International Law; and of one member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Important meetings preceding the heads of state meetings are the 28th Forum of Heads of State Participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), the meeting of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSC) and the meeting of the Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee of the AU Development Agency/NEPAD.

A meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee of Heads of State and Government on Libya will be convened for the Sunday.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers. - SAnews.gov.za