President Ramaphosa announces changes to his Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced a few major changes to his Cabinet, as part of improving the capacity of government.

“I am therefore making changes to the National Executive to improve the capacity of government to effectively undertake these tasks,” he said referring to the challenges faced by South Africa requiring several tasks to be undertaken at once.

The President announced several changes to the National Executive, at a time when government is facing several challenges, including re-working to accelerate its vaccination programme to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, working to ensure peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction in parts of the country.

The President said, in addiiton, there were also a number of vacancies to be filled.

“A further vacancy has arisen following the request I have received from Minister Zwelini Mkhize to allow him to step down as the Minister of Health in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio,” the President announced.

Dr Joe Phaahla has been appointed as the new Minister of Health. He served as Deputy Minister of Health from 30 May 2019 to 5 August 2021.

“I am grateful to Minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century.

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by Minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as Minister of Finance,” the President announced.

Minister Mboweni took up this position following the sudden departure of former Minister Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018.

Since then, he has effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. “I am grateful to Minister Mboweni for responding to the call to serve our nation at its time of need.”

Enoch Godongwana has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance. Godongowana had previously served as the Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (2009-2010) and as Deputy Minister of Economic Development (1 November to 2012).

New appointments

With respect to Ministers, the President made the following new appointments:

Mondli Gungubele, who served as chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development, has been appointed as Minister in the Presidency. He takes over this portfolio following the passing away of Minister Jackson Mthembu.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who served as acting Minister in the Presidency as well as Minister of Small Business Development, has moved over to become Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Thandi Modise, who served as Speaker of the National Assembly, is now the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

Former Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi has been appointed as the Minister of Human Settlements.

In addition, Ayanda Dlodlo moves over from State Security to Public Service and Administration.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, has been moved to the Small Business Development Department.

Former Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism.

The new Minister of Water and Sanitation is the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.

With respect to Deputy Ministers, the President made the following appointments:

Pinky Kekana who served as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is now the second Deputy Minister in the Presidency.

Zoleka Capa takes over as Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform.

Philly Mapulane is the new Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister is Thembi Nkadimeng.

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Health.

Mineral Resources and Energy is Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

Dr Chana Pilane-Majake has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The President has appointed Sdumo Dlamini as Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

Sindisiwe Chikunga has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Dikeledi Magadzi as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security is Zizi Kodwa.



Changes in the configuration of departments

Among the other changes announced by the President is the separation of the Ministry of Human Settlements from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation. The two portfolios were brought together understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements.

“However, the reality is that water is a far broader issue, impacting not only on human settlements, but also on agriculture, industry, mining and environmental management. “

The separation he said, will enable a dedicated focus on ensuring that all South Africans have access to a secure and sustainable supply of water.

President Ramaphosa also announced the decision to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency within the Presidency.

“This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” he said. - SAnews.gov.za