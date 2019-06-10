President Ramaphosa to address ILO Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the 108th session of the International Labour Conference where the outcomes of the Global Commission on the Future of Work will be presented.

The President arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, this morning where he is attending the 108th session of the International Labour Conference later this afternoon.

President Ramaphosa co-chairs the International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work alongside Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of the Kingdom of Sweden.

Over the past year he has led a team of distinguished Commissioners mandated to make recommendations in response to changes in the global economy brought on by technological advancement, demography, globalisation and climate change.

The International Labour Conference coincides with the ILO’s Centenary celebration and is being convened from 10-21 June 2019 under the theme: “Building a Better Future with Decent Work”.

President Ramaphosa will today be hosted by ILO Director-General Guy Ryder for an official luncheon.

He will then meet with his counterpart Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for a bilateral meeting.

The two nations enjoy long standing strong relations. Sweden was among the first western countries to give official support to the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa during the 1970s.

The ILO’s Conference is an annual gathering of governments, labour and business to deliberate on contemporary issues of mutual interest in the global labour markets and adopts international labour standards open to ratification by the 187 member states.

The International Labour Organisation’s Centenary Conference will review and outline the programmes of the next century and recommit the ILO as the global authority on labour and employment matters, strengthening its role and influence in the multilateral system, and drive the ILO’s leadership role in shaping the future of work.

South Africa re-joined the International Labour Organisation 25 years ago following years of isolation as a result of apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thembelani Nxesi, and a delegation of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC). – SAnews.gov.za