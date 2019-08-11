President to present Lesotho report at SADC Troika

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to present a report on developments in the Kingdom of Lesotho on the facilitation process during the SADC Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Troika Summit will be held on 16 August 2019. During this meeting, President Ramaphosa will be supported by retired Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke.

The Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Zambia) will also present a report on the status of regional peace and security.

This meeting will be preceded by the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting in Dar es Salaam, scheduled for 13 to 14 August 2019.

The SADC Council of Ministers is responsible for overseeing the functioning and development of the region. It ensures that the policies and decisions taken are implemented.

In a media briefing held on Sunday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the meeting is expected to deliberate on several key issues pertaining to the region, consider many strategic documents and receive update reports on the progress made since the last meeting, which took place in Windhoek, Namibia in March 2019.

“Key issues to be deliberated upon will include the status of finances of the SADC organisation and will also receive a report of the Finance and Human Resources and Administration Committees. Furthermore, the Council will reflect on progress made towards Continental and Regional Integration and discuss development cooperation and resource mobilisation,” said the Minister.

In addition, the Council will receive a progress report on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap and the implementation of the current theme of the 38th SADC Summit Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development.

The SADC Council of Ministers Meeting will take place ahead of the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for 17 and 18 August 2019. – SAnews.gov.za