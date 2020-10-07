President pays tribute to teachers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to South Africa’s educators for their role in teaching young minds.

The President’s remarks came during his keynote address at the South African Democratic Teacher’s Union’s (SADTU) virtual 30th anniversary event on Tuesday.

“We can all be proud that 30 years later SADTU remains strong, united and cohesive. I cannot overemphasise the importance of organised formations of workers in a country with a history such as ours.

“The workers organised by SADTU, our educators, are key to the reconstruction and development of our country,” said the President.

Highlighting challenges faced by the education sector, the President assured teachers that government is hard at work to resolve problems in schools with regard to infrastructure, namely - sanitation, water, electricity, proper and safe classrooms, as well as access to adequate learning materials.

In addition, the President urged SADTU to play a decisive role in the development and implementation of a comprehensive strategy to eradicate violence in schools.

“We must work together to rid our schools of violence that threatens the safety, not only of learners but also of our educators,” he said.

The President’s address comes just a day after countries around the globe marked World Teachers’ Day.

President Ramaphosa applauded teachers for their dedication and hard work.

“You are true nation-builders, and the work you do is greatly appreciated. Your dedication to the success of our children and the future of our country has been proven time and again, but more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the sake of our children and their academic progress, you braved the dangers and risks posed by COVID-19 and returned to the classroom when asked to do so,” said the President.

With the country still battling the pandemic, the President assured teachers that government is committed to the safety of all our educators and learners, as well as of all the support staff in our school environment.

“We will continue to provide our teachers with personal protective equipment and all the other support that they need to teach successfully and safely

“At the same time, I urge you to continue to be vigilant. We must keep ourselves and others safe by continuing to observe the regulations around social distancing and good hygiene protocols at all times,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za