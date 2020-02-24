President pays tribute to Joseph Shabalala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to music icon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala, describing him as a musical genius.

“He was one of South Africa’s most decorated artists, a musical genius, a prolific composer, a multi-talented singer, a nifty dancer and an accomplished choreographer,” President Ramaphosa said.

Delivering the eulogy at Shabalala’s funeral on Saturday, President Ramaphosa praised him for putting Zulu culture, his hometown of Ladysmith and South Africa on the world map.

“In the course of his successful career, he scaled the heights of stardom on stages and concert halls around the world. Leading a collective to consistent success over many years has been a phenomenal achievement.

“We can also achieve great success as individuals and as a country if we devote ourselves wholeheartedly to our talents, understanding that no success can ever come overnight, nor can it be done alone.”

The President said Shabalala championed pride in culture, language and indigenous music at a time when the country’s cultures were being degraded and denigrated by its oppressors.

“He rallied his team around his vision and like a span of oxen, they pulled together. He believed not in keeping one’s talent jealously to oneself, but in sharing it.”

He said Shabala remained humble throughout his career.

“Despite his success, he had his feet firmly on the ground; the ground right here in this community where he was born, and where he raised his family.

“He was a son of Ladysmith, and it is this community that can hold its head up high for having produced this maestro, this leader and this man of deep and abiding faith.” – SAnews.gov.za