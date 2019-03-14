President to open Booysens Magistrate's Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 28 March 2019 open the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng, which will deal with domestic violence, amongst others, and include family and children’s courtrooms.

President Ramaphosa, together with various NGOs will on the day sign a declaration, which begins to implement the decisions of the inaugural Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide, held in November 2018.

The national declaration of priority actions, which was presented by delegates at the summit, set the roadmap to a South Africa free from GBV and femicide.

In a declaration, the delegates which included women, civil society organisations and government, endorsed President Ramaphosa’s call for all South Africans to respond to GBV and to establish a multi-sectoral structure to allocate the necessary resources required, and develop a national strategy.

The President will also launch the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape, which will provide services for family court and civil cases including small claims court matters, sexual offences court, regional courts and district courts.

Thuthuzela Care Centres

Government has introduced a number of interventions to support victims of abuse. A total of 54 Thuthuzela Care Centres across the country serve as one stop facilities to reduce secondary victimization and the time of finalising sexual abuse cases.

Cabinet has strongly condemned any form of abuse, including verbal abuse against women and children.

“Government remains committed to be at the forefront of the fight to end GBV,” Cabinet said in a statement.

South Africans are encouraged to report all suspected cases of rape, sexual assault or any form of violence to the police on the toll-free number 0800 428 428. Incidents of child abuse can be reported to Childline South Africa’s toll-free line 0800 055 555. – SAnews.gov.za