President to officiate swearing-in ceremony of new members

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the National Executive who were appointed on Monday.

The ceremony will take place from 18:00 at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

The President announced changes to the National Executive on Monday to ensure that government is properly capacitated to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget speech.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive. – SAnews.gov.za