President to name new NDPP head

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the name of the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on Tuesday.

The President will make the announcement at the Union Buildings in Tshwane at 2pm, said the Presidency on Monday.

Five nominees namely Advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock and Andrea Johnson were in the running for the top job with public interviews having been conducted from 14 to 16 November.

“The announcement by the President follows his consideration of five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe,” said the Presidency of the five that were selected from a group of 11 candidates.



In October, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help identify and select individuals for consideration as possible candidates for the position of NDPP.



The invitation formed part of the President’s effort to meet the deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP within 90 court days of August 13.



The organisations and institutions invited to assist the President in this endeavour nominated senior legal practitioners to serve on the panel headed by Minister Radebe.

The panel comprised:



• Thembekile Kim Makwethu (Auditor-General of South Africa)

• Advocate Bongani Majola (South African Human Rights Commission)

• Advocate Jaap Cilliers (General Council of the Bar of South Africa)

• Richard Scott (Law Society of South Africa)

• Lutendo Sigogo (Black Lawyers Association); Lawrence Manye (Advocates for Transformation), and

• Mvuzi Nyotesi (National Association of Democratic Lawyers). - SAnews.gov.za