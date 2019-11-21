President meets Black Business Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning meet with the Black Business Council to discuss, among other issues, the expansion of the economy and job creation.

In a statement, the Presidency said the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria will be an opportunity for the President and the council to engage on issues of policy implementation and monitoring; the council’s contribution to improving the capacity of the state; industrialisation and infrastructure development; as well as progress in digital migration.

“As part of working for inclusive and sustainable economic growth with job creation as the most pressing objective, President Ramaphosa has consistently called for greater sustained collaboration between government and civil society, which includes the business sector, to reduce inequality and poverty,” said the Presidency.

The council, a leading organisation representing black professionals and business associations and chambers, has partnered with government to accelerate the participation of black business in the mainstream economy.

This collaboration, said the Presidency, gave rise to the enactment of legislation such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act that has enabled the growth of the black middle class, boosted employment equity and enabled black people and women to become owners and managers of businesses.

Opportunities for further compounded growth can be leveraged from the Competition Amendment Bill signed earlier this year to address the inequality and to transform the economy. – SAnews.gov.za