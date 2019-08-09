President to lead Women's Day commemoration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver the keynote address at the National Women’s Day commemoration event.

The event will take place at the Vryburg showgrounds in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi District in the North West Province.

The National Women’s Day commemorations this year take place under the theme: “25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation”.

South Africa dedicates the month of August to the commemoration of the march - on 9 August 1956 - by more than 20 000 women from all walks of life to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Marchers demanded an end to Pass Laws which sought to control the movement of women around the country and regard women as property of the state.

This historic protest contributed greatly to the emancipation of women and the attainment of equality for all citizens.

The 2019 Women’s Day commemoration coincides with the country’s celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.

The day provides an opportunity to recognise the crucial role played by women during the struggle for liberation against colonisation and apartheid.

The Women's Day commemorations also coincides with the 65th anniversary of the Women’s Charter which brought the ideals and aspirations of women into a single document in 1954.

In this regard, government and all South Africans will take stock of progress that has been made to emancipate women and strengthen efforts to improve their lives.

“Since 1994 government has committed to a progressive legislative framework and human rights agenda that is strongly informed by principles of gender equality, women's emancipation and empowerment.

“Today women play critical and remarkable roles across varying sectors of our society,” said the Presidency.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa highlighted the continuing challenges of gender based violence and femicide experienced by women and young girls.

“The President has committed government to continue to work with civil society organisation on strategies to curb the scourge.

“The Vryburg event will be attended by North West communities and forms part of a month-long, nationwide programme of activities to mark Women’s Month,” said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by Cabinet Ministers, Members of the North West Executive Council and other Senior Government Officials. – SAnews.gov.za