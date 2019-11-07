President to launch Mpumalanga High Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday officially open the Mpumalanga High Court, in Mbombela.

The Mpumalanga High Court came into operation on 01 May 2019.

This ensures the last phase of the programme that ensures that a High Court is established in each of the nine provinces in South Africa.

The opening of the court has slashed commuting costs for the people of Mpumalanga who no longer have to travel at high cost to Pretoria to seek legal redress.

Ahead of the launch, Cabinet lauded the opening of the court as a measure to ensure legal access for all.

“This court bears testimony to the strides that the department has made in its endeavour to broaden access to justice through infrastructure development,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

The President will be joined by the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to mark this important milestone in the programme that aims to provide access to justice to all South Africans.

Following the launch of the Mpumalanga High Court, the President will receive and launch 25 Year Review Report.

The report is set to reflect on the country’s liberation and achievements in the last 25 years.

It will be anchored on government’s key priorities namely, addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, which are espoused in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030.

The review is expected to examine the extent to which these priorities have been addressed, as well as the unfinished business to be tackled by the current administration. – SAnews.gov.za