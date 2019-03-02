President heads to Eswatini for working visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday undertake a working visit to Mbabane, in the Kingdom of Eswatini, for discussions with His Majesty King Mswati III.

“South Africa and Eswatini have cordial bilateral relations that are informed by cultural affinities, geographical proximity and historical ties dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid in South Africa,” said the Presidency in a statement.

The structured bilateral relations between the two countries are conducted through the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC), which was established on 20 December 2004 and is convened at a ministerial level.

Furthermore, both countries have signed 21 bilateral agreements, which serve as legal instruments for cooperation in areas such as cross-border movement of people and goods, trade and investment, health, defence and policing, among others.

South Africa is the largest trading partner of Eswatini. Total bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to R33.4 billion in 2017, with exports from South Africa amounting to R 17.1 billion, while imports from the Kingdom reached a value of R16.2 billion.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. – SAnews.gov.za