President extends Eid-ul-Fitr well wishes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his best wishes to the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

The day marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan during which Muslims perform acts of charity and goodwill.

“The day of Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for family, community, generosity and compassion. It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all -- tolerance, respect, and selflessness. It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy,” the Presidency said.

As South Africans collectively strive to alleviate the plight of the indigent, the destitute and the unemployed, the Muslim community’s charitable efforts are to be commended, the Presidency said.

“The Thuma Mina message, which calls for an active citizenry infused with empathy for one’s fellow citizens, is aligned with one of the central tenets of the Islamic faith, namely to help others regardless of race, colour or creed,” the Presidency said.

As the nation works to grow South Africa, the President lauded the efforts of the Muslim community in alleviating poverty in the country, saying: “We share a common goal to build a society rooted in the founding values of our Constitution.

“In the spirit of Thuma Mina, in the spirit of renewal of our society and in the spirit of fellowship, [I wish] all Muslims well as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their friends, families and loved ones." – SAnews.gov.za