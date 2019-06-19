President to engage youth

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon engage young people at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Presidential Youth Dialogue ahead of tomorrow’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The event will take place at GCIS North Rose Building, in Cape Town.

In a statement, NYDA Executive Chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the inaugural engagement will provide a platform for young people to engage President Ramaphosa ahead of the first SONA of the sixth addministration.

“Young people will have an opportunity to provide practical solutions to challenges confronting them, including the high rate of unemployment. The dialogue will give practical steps to what the President termed the struggle of a new generation during his address on Youth Day that is ‘struggle for economic freedom, for access to land and also education’,” the NYDA said in the statement.

Approximately 200 participants, representing youth across various sectors and formations will convene under the theme “25 years of democracy - celebrating youth activism”. Expected panellists include champion athlete Caster Semenya, Khaya Sithole and Anisa Mazimpaka (winner of One Day Leader Season 7). – SAnews.gov.za