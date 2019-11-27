President directs SAPS to find Ramabulana's killer

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to intensify the manhunt for the person responsible for the death of 21-year-old Limpopo student, Precious Ramabulana.

Ramabulana was found dead on Sunday in her student accommodation in Mokomene, Limpopo, after being attacked by an assailant in the early hours of the morning.

“The savagery inflicted on this young woman - she was reportedly stabbed 52 times - points to a level of depravity that is beyond the comprehensible. We are horrified at yet another killing of an innocent woman and we are angry. This simply cannot go on,” the President said in a statement on Wednesday.

The President has directed the Minister of Police to avail all the necessary resources to support local police in the search for the killer.

“I call upon friends, family, the community and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Precious’s killer to come forward. All information will be treated confidentially and the SAPS crime hotline can be reached at 08600 10111.

“Whoever committed this brutal act must know that there is no corner for you to hide. You will be found, you will be tried, and you will receive the highest penalty,” the President said.

On Monday, the President launched the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children in Lephalale, Limpopo, where he updated the nation on progress in implementing the National Emergency Response Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

“This week alone, our courts have handed down life sentences to three perpetrators convicted of crimes against women and children. We are going to make good on our promise to the women of this country that those who are terrorising them will be removed from society,” the President said.

At the launch, President Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to report gender-based violence and to work with law enforcement authorities. – SAnews.gov.za

