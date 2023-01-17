President declares mourning period for the late Ginwala

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a period of mourning for seven days from today in honour of the late founding Speaker of South Africa’s democratic Parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala.

Dr Ginwala, an Esteemed Member of the Order of Luthuli, passed away at her at home in Cape Town on Thursday night at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks earlier.

“President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

“The Presidency will in the coming days announce details of an official memorial service that will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 24 January. This event will serve as a national tribute to the late Speaker,” the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Born on 25 April 1932, Dr Ginwala served the anti-apartheid struggle and South Africa’s democratic dispensation in a diversity of roles as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist and journalist.

In 2005, Dr Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

Release of matric results on track

4981 Views
09 Jan 2023

SASSA on track to pay January grants

17208 Views
29 Dec 2022

PIC dismisses GEPF insolvency possibility reports

771 Views
17 Jan 2023

Free State leads the pack with 85.7% pass rate

5091 Views
20 Jan 2022

SRD grant extended to March 2024

12242 Views
26 Oct 2022

Treasury promulgates tax laws

632 Views
17 Jan 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter