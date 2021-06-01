President congratulates Pitso Mosimane on Al Ahly cup victory

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane on leading the continent’s top football club, Al Ahly, to victory in the African Super Cup.

Al Ahly’s win over Renaissance of Morocco last week Friday earned the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager his fourth title with Al Ahly since joining the club six months ago.

President Ramaphosa said Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for the country and football.

“His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin, and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za

