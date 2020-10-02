President confirms Zimbabwe trip approval

Friday, October 2, 2020

The Presidency says it has noted media reports and other commentary on the President’s approval of a request by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recent travel to Zimbabwe.

In a statement on Thursday, the President's office said President Cyril Ramaphosa had received a written request for travel from Mapisa-Nqakula, dated 7 September 2020.

The Minister requested permission to travel to Zimbabwe from 8 to 10 September 2020 to conduct a bilateral meeting with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Ms Oppah Chamu Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"As the President was not in Gauteng at the time, the Minister submitted her request; he gave verbal approval of the travel on 8 September 2020 and signed the relevant documentation upon his return to Gauteng.

"On 10 September, the Presidency gave the Minister written confirmation that the President had approved her travel," said the Presidency.

The written confirmation provided by the Presidency forms part of the Minister’s report to the President on the flight to Zimbabwe, which has been published by the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za

