President to chair a virtual meeting of business leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday chair a virtual meeting of business leaders on the continent to discuss the continental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to this challenge.

This is in line with a decision of the Extended African Union Bureau meeting held on 3 April 2020.

The President will convene the virtual meeting in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Chair.

Members of the AU Bureau, other invited Heads of State and/or Government, the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and business leaders from some of Africa’s largest firms are expected to participate in the meeting.

The engagement aims to foster business support for the African Union's Joint Continental Strategy for the COVID-19 outbreak and will discuss the development of a continent wide initiative to assure the resilience of the African economy and Africa's joint capacity to manage the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The AU Bureau has been engaging with various sectors including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as well as developmental finance institutions, in an effort to coordinate a broader response to mitigate some of the challenges brought by this crisis. – SAnews.gov.za