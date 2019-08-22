President to attend G7, host WEF Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this weekend lead a South African delegation to the G7 Summit in France on invitation as a key partner.

The G7 is a forum of the seven countries with the world's most industrialised and developed economies – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada – whose government leaders meet annually to discuss important global economic, political, social and security issues.

The upcoming G7 Summit is expected to focus on fighting inequality, promoting gender equality, access to education and high-quality health services.

In a post-Cabinet statement, government said South Africa’s participation in the 2019 G7 Summit is guided by four strategic foreign policy pillars:

advancing national interest to attain domestic objectives;

enhancing the African Agenda and promoting Africa’s sustainable development support;

influencing a reformed global multilateral architecture; and

advancing the agenda of the South by strengthening South-South Cooperation and North-South Dialogue.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa will between 4 and 6 September host the 28th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town from.

Themed “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, the forum aims to shape regional and industry agendas for the year ahead.

“The programme will focus on how to scale up the transformation of regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry and innovation to advance the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” government said in a statement delivered by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.

Government in the statement said the presence of World Economic Leaders and Heads of State in the country presents a rare opportunity for South Africa to promote itself and advance our key priority of growing our economy. – SAnews.gov.za