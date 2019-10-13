President arrives in London for Financial Times Africa Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived on Sunday in London, United Kingdom, for a two-day working visit.

The President will deliver the opening address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday, 14 October 2019. The summit is being held at Claridge’s in London.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Ramaphosa is expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting further investment into South Africa.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is hosted annually by the Financial Times newspaper, with a focus on business affairs and opportunities in African countries.

This year’s theme, ‘Africa in Motion’, places a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation.

The overarching theme is that ‘Africa’s home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands’.

The summit will discuss business, investment as well as the political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors and innovators.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment, Mcebisi Jonas. – SAnews.gov.za