President appoints five judges to the SCA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The appointments follow the recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission and are in line with prescripts of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The judges’ appointments are in line with section 174 (6) of the Constitution.

The judges who have been appointed are Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo, Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls, Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha and Justice Clive Michael Plasket.

“These appointments, of which three are women, reflect government’s commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President also appointed Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as Deputy Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal in terms of section 174(3) of the Constitution. – SAnews.gov.za