Presidency confirms COVID-19 case

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Public and staff access to the Union Buildings has been limited following the confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 on one of the staff members.

The Presidency said that in line with government’s guidelines on the management of COVID-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment for the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family.

“Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials, who have contact with the staff member, are screened,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency’s Pandemic Task Team, established to assist in managing all COVID-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all Presidency facilities.

This process commenced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

“Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions. The President and Deputy President have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency has wished the affected colleague a speedy recovery. – SAnews.gov.za

