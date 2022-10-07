Premier Lesufi announces new cabinet for Gauteng government

Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his new cabinet will continue with and build on the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 blueprint laid out by the administration before his.

The blueprint is a strategic plan for how the provincial government will lead towards a just and sustainable economy and society.

Lesfui announced his cabinet just a day after he himself was elected as Gauteng’s new premier.

The new MECs are:

Department of Health and Wellness – MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Department of Economic Development – MEC Tasneem Motara

Department of Safety and Security – MEC Faith Mazibuko

Department of Transport and Logistics – MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

Department of Education – Matome Chiloane

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Aaffairs, eGovernment and Research and Development – MEC Mzikayifane Khumalo

Department of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development – MEC Lebogang Maile

Department of Finance – MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation – MEC Morakane Mosupyoe

Department of Social Development – MEC Mbali Hlophe

“This leadership represents retention and continuity as we are only bringing literally two [new] MECs. We have kept almost seven MECs within the team so we have not made major changes. I wish the team well. Let’s serve the people of Gauteng and let’s do it now,” he said.

Lesufi said the new cabinet will also be continuing on the work done by the previous administration led by former Premier David Makhura and will have key priorities.

He said they have identified “non-negotiable” areas that must be addressed from now to the end of the political term in the next 18 months.

“The first one is the immediate need to ensure economic recovery and reconstruction. We want to accelerate the recovery part of it and the repositioning of the Gauteng economy. Two, we want to strengthen the immediate fight against crime, corruption, vandalism and lawlessness.

“Three, we want to move immediately to change the living conditions in the townships, informal settlements and hostels,” he said.

The new Premier said the ruling ANC party put stringent conditions on the type of leaders who would be chosen to become MECs.

“The ANC was also very firm on what kind of team they want…that there must be no compromise on competency and skills. There must be no compromise on gender parity. The ANC said we must appoint leadership that is beyond reproach, that is not attached to scandals, leadership that is clear and leadership that does not have questionable characteristics.

“The ANC also said … to appoint leaders that are ready to serve, that will hit the ground running and there won’t be any further delay,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za