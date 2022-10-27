PRASA extends long-distance Polokwane/Limpopo service

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is extending the long-distance Polokwane/Limpopo service from Makhado to Musina and increasing the frequency of the service.

In September 2022, the Main Line Passenger Services, a division of PRASA, recovered and resumed the Shosholoza Meyl Johannesburg to Musina (via Polokwane) line stopping at Makhado while the rehabilitation work of rail infrastructure continued between the Makhado and Musina section.

“Due to the increased demand for the service and in preparation for the December holiday season, PRASA is pleased to announce that the recovery work is complete and the service will now extend to Musina.

“PRASA is also pleased that the service will now run from Johannesburg Park Station with effect Friday, 28 October 2022,” PRASA said on Thursday.

The following changes have been made to the schedule:

The train service will depart from Johannesburg via Pretoria and Polokwane.

The service will run beyond Makhado with Musina as the end destination.

“Importantly, the service frequency will increase from a monthly to a weekly service departing on a Fridays during the holiday period. Customers are reminded that limited seats and space are available, and it is recommended to make a booking and finalise travel arrangements well in advance by calling the call centre on 086 000 8888,” PRASA said.

Customers are requested to arrive at least one hour prior to departure. Refreshments and bedding will be available at an additional cost.

Train Fares, per person single, are as follows:

Economy Class (Sitter) – R190

Tourist Class (Sleeper) – R310

- SAnews.gov.za