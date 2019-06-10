Praise for Mothibi on Comrades win

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro has congratulated Edward Mothibi on his 2019 Comrades Marathon win at the weekend.

Mothibi, who hails from Mahikeng in the North West, won the 94th edition of the ultra-marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

“The Comrades Marathon is about endurance, determination and perseverance. I want to salute all the runners, especially Edward Mothibi, who conquered the ultimate human race. He is an inspiration to all of us and a role to young people. He has indeed made the country and the North West province proud,” said the Premier.

Mothibi completed the race with a time of five hours and 31 minutes after facing tough competition from the three-time winner Bongmusa Mthembu.

Mokgoro also congratulated other runners from the North West province for their performance.

“Let me also salute Joseph Manyedi from Takaneng, Taung, for finishing in position 5 and Gordon Lesetedi from Sekhing, Taung, for obtaining position 9 at the 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon. Their great performance has demonstrated that our province is rich with talent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn took home the honours in the women’s race by breaking the record in her run in just under six hours.

This year, the race received a total 25 000 entries. - SAnews.gov.za