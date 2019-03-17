PPGI to announce measures to grow the economy

The Public-Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) is expected to brief the nation on measures to place the South African economy on a higher growth trajectory.

Convened by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the PPGI will brief media on plans to grow the economy between now and 2023.

“The PPGI has for several months engaged on building a closer relationship between government and the private sector in which the alignment of plans and objectives of government and business can be enhanced.

“Leaders of government and business convened under the Public-Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) have expressed their commitment to contribute to a higher growth trajectory for the South African economy between now and 2023, with investment of at least R500 billion achievable in specific economic sectors,” said the Presidency ahead of Monday’s briefing.

Both formations believe growth of 5% and more is possible provided certain enablers for the economy are realised and key inhibitors are eliminated.

At the PPGI’s meeting in January, President Cyril Ramaphosa was briefed on plans by economic sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, mining, energy, tourism and automotive to increase their respective contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Monday’s joint media briefing at the Union Buildings is expected to get underway at 10am. -SAnews.gov.za