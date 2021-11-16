Post Office condemns queue marshals seeking payment

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has advised customers against paying queue marshals to be taken to the front of the queue or to receive service.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Post Office said no employee or any other individual has the right to ask beneficiaries to pay any fee to be serviced and/or to receive preferential treatment by jumping a queue.

“Such practices are illegal. Customers are advised not to pay the fee demanded by any Post Office employee, queue marshals or any other person requesting such a payment. The customer should consider laying a charge of bribery and corruption at their nearest police station,” Sapo said.

Customers have been encouraged to lay charges as this will help put a stop to the opportunistic and unethical behaviour.

“It should be noted that the Post Office does not have jurisdiction over the behaviour of members of the public outside Post Office property. Anybody who becomes aware of postal crime, or a crime apparently committed by an employee of the Post Office, should report it to the Post Office’s toll-free crime-buster hotline on 0800 020 070. The caller has the option of remaining anonymous. All calls are followed up,” Sapo said.

Customers can also send an SMS to 31133. Normal rates apply. Customers may also send an email to tipoff@postoffice.co.za.

The Post Office reminded recipients of the R350 COVID-19 relief fund to visit their local Post Office only after they have received an SMS that states their grant is ready for collection.

“Once they have received this SMS, they can also collect the grant from any Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket. When using one of the supermarkets, both their identity document and the cellphone that was used to apply for the grant are required.

“Bearing in mind that South Africa remains under Lockdown Level 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19, customers are requested to observe the regulations, such as the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing. These measures are compulsory on post office property,” Sapo said. – SAnews.gov.za