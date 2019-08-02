Post office CEO resigns

Friday, August 2, 2019

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has noted the resignation of the South African Post Office (SAPO) CEO, Mark Barnes.

“His departure comes at a time when SAPO is charged with driving digital transformation in the postal sector. He played an integral role in strengthening the organisation and trust that our paths will cross again,” the Minister said in a statement.

The Post Office announced the resignation on Thursday.

“It is with regret that we announce that after three and a half years at the helm of the SA Post Office, Barnes, our Group CEO has tendered his resignation citing differences on forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular the location of Postbank,” SAPO said.

The Board has thanked Barnes for his enormous service to the SA Post Office and the country during his tenure.

“In his time at the SA Post Office, Barnes has led the stabilisation of the organisation as well as pioneered its positioning as a relevant access point of government services for our communities.

“We assure our customers and the SA public at large that the departure of the outgoing CEO will not negatively impact the organisation’s operations as he leaves behind a capable team that he has built during his tenure,” the Post Office said.

Lindiwe Kwele, who is the SA Post Office’s Group COO, has been appointed by the Board until the recruitment of a new CEO takes place.

“To ensure continuity, Barnes will remain within the SA Post Office fold for a period to aid the transition of the interim Group CEO,” the Post Office said.

The Minister has welcomed the appointment of Kwele as the interim CEO and wished her well in this new role. – SAnews.gov.za

