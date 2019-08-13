Post office accepts debit, credit cards

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The SA Post Office (Sapo) now accepts debit and credit cards as a payment method for the renewal of motor vehicle licences at its branches that offer the service. 

The service is available at selected post offices in all provinces except Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. 

“The renewal of motor vehicle licences is the most popular transaction at Post Office branches – clear evidence of the success of this service,” the Post Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

If motorists have not received a renewal notice, the renewal form (ALV form) can be downloaded online.

Motorists who have received a traffic fine issued in terms of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act may pay the traffic fine at any Post Office countrywide. – SAnews.gov.za

