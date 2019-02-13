Portfolio committee to decide McBride contract

The Portfolio Committee on Police is taking seriously a court order to urgently look into the renewal or non-renewal of the contract of IPID Head, Robert McBride.

The committee on Tuesday said it will amend its February programme to prioritise the process in relation to the renewal or non-renewal of the contract of the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Committee chair Francois Beukman said they will consider a process proposal on how to deal with the court order and a timetable for the processing of the order to comply with the 28 February deadline given by the court.

Beukman stressed that the committee will ensure the process is procedurally and substantially fair and is in line with the Constitution, the rules of the National Assembly and relevant precedence.

McBride in January approached the North Gauteng High Court after Police Minister Bheki Cele informed him that his five-year contract would not be renewed when it expires at the end of February.

In court papers, McBride reportedly said it was not for the Minister to decide but Parliament. He asked the court to set aside Cele’s decision.

On Tuesday in court, all parties agreed that the decision on whether or not to renew McBride’s appointment laid with the portfolio committee, and not Cele.

It was further agreed that the committee would make its decision at the end of this month. – SAnews.gov.za