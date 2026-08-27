Political parties, candidates reminded of nomination deadline

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has reminded political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the 2026 Local Government Elections that the deadline for the submission and completion of candidate nominations is on Friday, 28 August.



“The Commission urges all political parties and candidates who intend to participate in the elections to ensure that their candidate nomination details and all required information are completed and submitted well ahead of the deadline. This will enable a seamless transition to post-nomination processes,” the Commission said.



The Local Government Elections will be held on 4 November 2026.



The Commission advises that the stipulated date and times are based on the Election timetable, which cannot be changed or negotiated.



The Commission warned that after 5 pm on Friday, no changes will be permitted.



“This means the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS), will not be available for submissions beyond the cutoff time. Similarly, no political party or independent candidate will be allowed to enter the IEC Offices after 5 pm with the intention to submit candidate lists.”



The Commission encouraged prospective independent candidates and political parties to visit the IEC website at www.elections.org.za or contact the Contact Centre at info@elections.org.za or on 0800 11 8000 for more information. -SAnews.gov.za