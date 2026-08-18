Inspection of voters’ roll closes today

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections on 4 November, the voters’ roll closes today.



0n 11 August, the Commission made the provisional voters’ roll available for inspection at its national, provincial and local offices, opening the period for lodging objections to the provisional voters' roll.



According to the Electoral Commission, the Commission will consider all objections and notify objectors of its decisions by 24 August 2026.



“The Chief Electoral Officer will certify the final voters' roll for the 2026 Local Government Elections on 26 August 2026,” the Commission said.



The certified voters’ roll will be published and electronic copies provided to certified contestants.



Earlier this month, the Electoral Commission welcomed the proclamation of the election date by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa.



READ | Electoral Commission publishes Election Timetable

"The proclamation provides certainty by formally setting Wednesday, 4 November 2026, as Election Day. It also marks the commencement of the country's 89-day Election Timetable leading up to the elections,” Electoral Commission Chairperson Commissioner Mosotho Moepya said at the time. – SAnews.gov.za