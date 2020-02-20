Policy on GBV for post-school sector in final stages

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology is currently finalising the Policy Framework on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for the post-school sector, Minister Blade Nzimande announced on Thursday.

The first ever policy framework to address GBV in the Post-School Education and Training System (PSET), aims to conceptualise GBV and define its manifestation in terms of existing laws and policies.

The framework details the international and national regulatory framework for institutional and departmental responses to GBV. It provides guidance around the structures, mechanisms and processes that institutions must put in place to address GBV.

Nzimande said the leadership of Universities South Africa (USAf) is working with the department to develop a joint plan of action to address campus security, including preventing acts of violence and gender-based violence.

“This process will include a process to gather information on the status of safety and security plans and strategies on campuses across the country, and to identify urgent matters to be addressed at individual institutions.

“This will include looking at infrastructure requirements for better security on campuses that could be funded through the department’s infrastructure and efficiency fund,” Nzimande said.

Improved access for working class and poor

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s priorities, Nzimande said the department will over the next 10 years focus on the effectiveness and expansion of its new bursary scheme in both the university and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges sectors.

“This year, we are providing R34.5 billion through National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to support students from poor and working-class backgrounds in their studies at public TVET colleges and universities,” Nzimande said.

He said that over 580 413 NSFAS applications were received with 484 038 being new students and 96 375 returning students, as well as 264 642 applications from South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) beneficiaries.

“Amongst other achievements, we pride ourselves on the fact that in 2018 we undertook a due diligence exercise to quantify the historic debt of NSFAS qualifying senior students registered in the 2018/2019 academic year.

“Through this exercise, all returning NSFAS qualifying students with university debt were allowed to register provided that they signed an acknowledgement of debt form. This exercise was meant to effectively ensure that students with NSFAS historic debt will be able to graduate,” the Minister said.

Government has also worked with the university sector to keep fees at affordable levels, while substantially increasing the funding for poor and working-class students.

NSFAS was introduced in TVET colleges in 2009 with an amount of R100 million - and by 2018/19 this amount was increased to R5 billion.

The department’s plan is to significantly expand infrastructure for TVET colleges, including new institutions and campuses, as well as upgrading of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) so that TVET colleges become part of the modern digital era.

The Minister said the recently launched Centres of Specialisation (CoS) pilot is being prioritised for the training of 780 youth in artisan skills and will assist 26 TVET college campuses to improve their capacity to develop artisans with industry partners in 13 priority trades/occupations.

The National Skills Fund has made available R150 million to upgrade workshops at TVET colleges to meet industry requirements. – SAnews.gov.za