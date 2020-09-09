Police refute social media claims

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has refuted claims that there is a building in Pretoria being used for human trafficking.

This is after a series of social media posts depicting a building allegedly being used as a centre for human trafficking.

According to the Police, the building, which is located in Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria CBD, is in fact a residential building accommodating policemen and women.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the social media posts, which suggest that the building is being used for criminal activities, is misleading and untrue.

“People are urged not to post these messages any further; as such messages tend to create panic and uncertainty among citizens. Anybody caught spreading fake news is likely to face charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. In instances where resources are being used to respond to such fake news, every effort will be made to recover the costs of such response/s,” said the police.

The police said human trafficking affects many people around the world and the necessary sensitivity should be afforded to those affected by it.

“Human trafficking is indeed a reality and people are affected by this phenomenon globally. The spreading of fake messages on a matter of such a serious nature is not only a crime but also shows a lack of sensitivity to those affected by this crime.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on the person responsible for the creation and spreading of this message or of any other crime to please contact the SAPS our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.”

Information may also be communicated via our MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any iPhone or Android via PlayStore.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous. – SAnews.gov.za