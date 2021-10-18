Police officers killed in Mpumalanga, Gauteng

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has sent condolences to the family of Warrant Officer Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen, who was killed on Saturday evening during a roadblock in Khutsong, in the West Rand.

In a statement, Gauteng SAPS said it was reported that a 20-year-old driver failed to stop at the roadblock, hitting a stationary vehicle and Esterhuysen, who was controlling the traffic.

“The suspect tried to flee the scene but other members managed to stop him and it was established that he was drunk. Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” said provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Esterhuysen was stationed at the Fochville Visible Policing Unit. He had 27 years of loyal service in the South African Police Service.

Mawela commended the contribution Esterhuysen made to the organisation during his years in the service.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for murder suspects after an incident in which two people were fatally shot next to a liquor outlet on Saturday.

One of the victims was Detective Constable Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya and civilian Jaftha Mnisi, aged 35.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident was brought to the attention of the authorities by Hightech Security Company officials.

“It was indicated that two people were shot. Upon arrival at the scene, SAPS members as well as paramedics discovered two lifeless bodies of males with multiple gunshot wounds.

“They were unfortunately certified dead whilst some empty cartridges were retrieved at the scene. A case with two counts of murder was opened, with the launch of a manhunt for the suspects,” said Mdhluli.

The SAPS member was off duty during the time of the incident and he was attached to Detective Services in Nelspruit.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Circumstances surrounding the said incident will form part of the probe. – SAnews.gov.za