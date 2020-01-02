Police launch manhunt for Melville shooting suspects

Police have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) following an apparent drive-by shooting in the early hours of New Year's Day at a restaurant in Melville

The incident happened just after 1am on the corner 2nd and 7th Avenues.

It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant.

Police said eight people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals with two of the six in a critical condition. Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40.

Police have opened two cases of murder and six attempted murder cases.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the incident, which police said marred what started off as peaceful celebrations by revellers in Johannesburg to cross over to the New Year.

Lieutenant General Mawela has urged the investigators to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book.

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to report it to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app, anonymously if they so choose. – SAnews.gov.za