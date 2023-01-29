Police lauded for conviction of gang members

Continued efforts to deal with the scourge of gang violence on the Cape Flats has resulted in the sentencing of four people who were involved in violent crimes in Ravensmead, Western Cape.

The accused were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on charges of murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Members of the 'Ama don’t care' gang arrived at a residence in Geranium Street in Ravensmead on 25 March 2019, with the intention to extort the resident at the mentioned address. They returned the next day 26 March 2019 for more protection money, and the resident resisted their actions.

“Later in the day unknown males returned to the house, firing gunshots at the victim, fatally wounding Christopher Cornelius and his four year old grandchild Likeshia Joubert. On 7 April 2019, the only witness Glenda Ruiters was gunned down in Erica Road by unknown men while her daughter escape injuries when the gang members shot at her in a bid to kill her with her mother,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday.

The SAPS said the investigating officer attached to the Anti-Gang unit was committed to ensure the perpetrators of crime were brought to justice.

“He pursued every bit of information and subsequently arrested and detained four suspects on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He successfully opposed bail for the suspects and they were remanded in custody for the full duration of the trial.

“The investigating officer faced a massive onslaught from the defence lawyers in a bid to derail him. The detective however kept his focus on the Judge, calmly stating the facts as he was on the crime scenes and was in the best position to paint a credible picture. The investigating officer was lauded as a credible investigator,” the SAPS said.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, lauded the investigating officer for the sterling investigation with the aim of proving the State’s case beyond reasonable doubt.

He reiterated that criminals can run but they cannot hide in the province, as committed investigating officers will ensure that they answer in a court of law.

On 14 October 2022 the accused were convicted and sentencing was remanded to Thursday 26 January 2023. The four suspects were sentenced as follows:

Dawnay Davids was sentenced to 25 years for the murders of Christopher Cornelius and Likeshia Joubert. Five years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for the possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Mahlubandile Jacobs was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Christopher Cornelius, life imprisonment for the murder of Likeshia Joubert, life imprisonment for the murder of Glenda Ruiters, 10 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and 12 years for the possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Moegamat Swarts was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the murder of Glenda Ruiters, 10 years for the attempted murder on Nikita Ruiters and eight years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Vincent Davids was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Glenda Ruiters and12 years for the possession of an unlicensed.

– SAnews.gov.za