Police keep watch over Katlehong

Police in Gauteng remain on high alert and continue to closely monitor Katlehong North in Ekurhuleni where violence flared up on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police in the province said the upsurge in violent scenes witnessed in the province throughout the week had largely subsided.

“To this end, 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing to 497 the number of arrests since violence erupted in Johannesburg just under a week ago,” Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said.

She said the situation in Katlehong and other areas in the province remains calm as the number of incidents continues to decline.

Police will stay on the ground for as long as necessary.

“Police can also confirm that while 11 people were killed during this period, only seven deaths have been directly linked to the incidents of violence as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding each death,” Peters said.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela says the residents of Gauteng are now observing and taking to heart the call for restraint and to refrain from circulating fake and provocative stories on social media platforms.

"It is important for all to note that had the public chosen to ignore the calls for restraint, things could have turned out worse than they are right now.

“We must work together as the police and the community to make sure that no one gets to undermine the authority of the State and together, condemn the violence and criminality towards ensuring the safety of everyone in the province," said Mawela.

Peters said the management of the integrated law enforcement agencies in the province have also extended a special word of appreciation to all stakeholders who played a lead role and joined hands with the police in quelling the volatile situation. These include leaders in all spheres of government, civil society, Izinduna, Traditional and Religious leaders, and the Community Police Forum. – SAnews.gov.za