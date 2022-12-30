Police hard at work removing drugs from the streets

Friday, December 30, 2022

Police have arrested two suspects in separate incidents in the Northern Cape for the alleged possession of drugs during Operation Vala Konke.

“On Thursday, members acted tactically after receiving information of a drug delivery at an identified address in Kuruman. The suspect's residence was raided and 800 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R150 000 were discovered on the premises,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

The suspect is facing a charge of dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident, a suspect was detained by members of the ZF Mgcawu District task team following disruptive crime prevention actions in Danielskuil.

The suspect was found in possession of dagga weighing 22.40kg with an estimated street value of R560 000.

In unrelated operations in Pixely Ka Seme District and Frances Baard District, several wanted suspects were apprehended during tracing operations of wanted suspects.

“Two foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday for dealing in drugs in Hartswater. The suspects were found in possession of 19 grams of crystal meth and cash believed to be the proceeds of dealing in drugs. The suspects are expected to appear in various Magistrate’s Courts across the districts,” the SAPS said. – SAnews.gov.za

