Pistorius to remain behind bars

Oscar Pistorius will remain behind bars after he was denied parole for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.

This comes after his application was brought before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on Friday.

“The CSPB granted inmate Pistorius a further profile for August 2024,” the department’s statement read.

The reason provided, according to the department, is that the inmate did not complete the minimum detention period, as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) “as per the clarification provided on 28 March 2023”.

In 2017, the SCA sentenced the former Paralympian to 13 years in prison after the State applied to have his initial six-year prison sentence increased.

Pistorius fired four shots through a bathroom door, claiming that he believed there was an intruder in his home.